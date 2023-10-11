Texas is undefeated in the playoffs and is looking for more

‘We’re enjoying it’: Texas is undefeated in the playoffs and looking for more



Eovaldi, the last of a trio of pitchers acquired in free agency after the 2022 season, recalls his winter meeting with the club's front office. Young aims to solidify the rotation after doing the same with the previous year's lineup. Eovaldi was convinced.



The Alvin, Texas, native earned the victory to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field after providing a lesson in pitching when his team needed it most.



The Alvin, Texas, native earned the victory to a standing ovation from the crowd at Globe Life Field after providing a lesson in pitching when his team needed it most.

"For me, wins Show with titles," explained Eovaldi. "We've seen that throughout the league. Good pitching will neutralize a good lineup. I feel like that's what I've been able to do lately… I think pitching has been one of the big reasons for our success as a team."

Among all the free agents the Rangers have signed on the The three-time World Series winner Bochy's last two winters as manager were perhaps the most important. The manager said that when Young, his former player, presented him with his project, he felt optimistic.



Overall, the Rangers have lost 102 games in 2021 and 94 In 2022. Bochy said Young never gave up. Now the Arlington team is in postseason gold. Bochy became the seventh coach to reach a championship series with three or more franchises.



Bochy said before Game 3, saying: " So no, I'm not surprised at how far we've come. "It's all been thanks to his hard work and determination to improve this club. He's proud to have grown up here, and his desire is to see the Texans win again. What a job you did."

The Rangers' offense was given no rest in the ALDS against a Baltimore team that had won 102 games, and they only trailed once, by a half-run in Game 2. The team responded in every aspect of the game, from its high-powered offense to To the kickoff and the game finally managed to right the ship in time.



Texans are outscoring their opponents 32-12 (+20) through the first five games of this postseason, which is good for the team’s second-highest run differential in the first Five postseason games in MLB history (+22, 2019 Yankees). Dominican Jose Adulis Garcia put the final nail in the Orioles’ coffin when he hit a three-run home run in the second inning. The big leaguer is one of the last remaining members of this team Which suffered 102 defeats in 2021.



Garcia admitted, saying: "I think that is why I enjoy it so much." "It's something I've been a part of. I've been a part of the process. I've also been making my edits along the way. It's something we enjoy to the fullest now. It's been a long time coming."

ARLINGTON — Corey Seager admits he's a very detailed person. So when it came time to hit free agency in the 2021 offseason, the player knew exactly what he wanted.

- Special Section: 2023 Postseason

Rangers general manager Chris Young approached him

- Special Section: 2023 Postseason

Kennedi Landry covers the Rangers for MLB.com.