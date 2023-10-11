October 12, 2023

Minnesota received reinforcements for ALDS Game 4

October 12, 2023

Defensive line player Minnesota Twins, Byron Buxton, is one of the best talents the organization has had in recent years. However, the number of injuries that the player suffers throughout the season does not allow him to see his full potential.

For this 2023 campaign Major League Baseball The outfielder missed a fair number of games in the regular season. In all, he only played 85 games, making it another year where he couldn’t reach 100 games.advertisements

However, for the fourth match of Division series From the American League between Minnesota Twins And Houston Astros, MLB Rocco Baldelli’s team has agreed to add Byron Buxton to the roster.

Twin number 25 He will be available to the team to replace Alex Kirillov, who will be absent due to injury and will not even be able to return World Seriesif there is a set of Minnesota Manage to advance to the next stage.Esoic

Byron Buxton He will once again be at Baldelli’s disposal for the first time since August 1, when he played his last regular-round match in 2023 against St. Louis Cardinals. On that occasion, he went 1-for-4 with one strikeout.

Byron Buxton will sit on the bench for the Minnesota Twins game

Although the outfielder will not be in the starting lineup for this important fourth game of the ALDS due to a lack of activity, the presence of a player with a hierarchy Byron Buxton From the dugout can be an important morale boost for the team. Additionally, he could be an important piece as a pinch hitter.

As far as the postseason is concerned, the outfielder has seen action in Wild Card Series (2017 and 2020) where his three-game batting average was .167 with two RBIs.

