Bank of America has taken a drastic measure that could affect thousands of customers

Bank of America will continue to close its branches in June, following a trend that began in 2023 when it closed more than a hundred offices.

by New York Journal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) reported that the bank has already planned to close dozens of additional branches this year.

These closures are due to a decline in the number of people using in-person services at branches, which has prompted the bank to rearrange its locations.

Scheduled closings

In June and July 2024, the following branches will be closed:

-June 11: 20708 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell, Washington

– July 30: 3565 California Street, San Francisco, California

Closures will continue through August and September, affecting several locations:

– August 13: 11060 NE 6th Street, Suite 80, Bellevue, WA and 1401 S. Harbor Boulevard, Fullerton, CA

– August 17: 2049 Century Park East, Los Angeles, California and 455 Island Avenue, San Diego, California

– September 19: 5114 South Power Road, Mesa, Arizona

-September 24: 29687 Old Road, Castaic, California

Closing in October and November

In addition, additional closures are scheduled for October and November:

– October 29: 13700 Gouge Road, West Delray Beach, Florida

-November 19: 6261 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

The goal of these closures is to reduce the number of low-traffic offices. However, this means that customers may have to travel greater distances to reach their nearest branch.

Read more from New York Journal