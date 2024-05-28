May 28, 2024

What 1969 1 cent coin is worth 4,000,000 like?

Zera Pearson May 28, 2024 2 min read

a 1 cent dollar coinReleased in 1969, it caught the world’s attention University

And coin enthusiasts for a surprising reason: some of these items have sold for as much as 4,000,000 pesos!

This exorbitant figure aroused curiosity and fascination. But what makes this currency

Be very special? The answer lies in a combination of history, rarity, and specific characteristics that set it apart.

What are the characteristics of this 1 cent coin?

To understand why this coin has reached this value, it is necessary to know its material and design characteristics. the 1 cent dollar coinThe coin, like other similar coins of that era, consists of copper and zinc. It weighs 3.11 grams and has a diameter of 19 mm, with a smooth edge.

Regarding its design,… obverse The coin shows the distinctive profile of the president Abraham LincolnAccompanied by the phrase “In God we trust” and the word “Freedom”. The year of issue “1969” is also written on this side of the coin.

The opposite of the currency It’s just as special. A representation of Lincoln MemorialIt is located in Washington, D.C., and is surrounded by the inscriptions “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “ONE CENT,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” You can also see the initials “FG”, which correspond to the reverse’s designer, Frank Gasparro.

What makes the 1 cent coin so valuable?

The main reason for some 1 cent coins They can reach such high prices due to their rarity and a special minting error. The value pieces on this edition are known as “1969-S Doubled Die Obverse,” meaning the design on the obverse appears to be duplicated due to an error in the manufacturing process.

How to avoid fraud in the currency world?

High value for this Coins

It has also led to fraud. It is important that University Prospective buyers should be careful when purchasing these parts. It is recommended to only buy from trusted sellers and, if possible, get a review from one Numismatic expert.

