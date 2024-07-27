Alianza Lima’s last-minute delicate loss in the classic against Universitario

A few hours before the classic match against Universitario, it was learned that Alianza Lima suffers from a noticeable absence from the delegation. Who do we refer to? We tell you.

On Friday, July 26, we will witness a new version of the classic match between Universitario vs. Alianza Lima at the Monumental stadium. The “companions” enter the competition needing to win so as not to distance themselves from their closest rivals in the Clausura 2024 standings.

Within hours of the commitment, it was confirmed. Alianza Lima’s official photographer, Jose Coca, will not be part of the delegation. For the blue and white team in the classic match against Universitario.

Journalist Fernanda Huabaya pointed out that: Alianza Lima took this action at the request of the University.Photographer Jose Coca confirmed that he will not be at the Monumental Stadium.

For the peace of mind of the blue and white fans, Alianza Lima informed the Líbero that they will have a photographer for the classic. As we mentioned, the match will only be played in the presence of Universitario fans.

Alianza Lima’s losses in the Clasico against Universitario

In the classic match against Universitario, Alianza Lima will not have Matías Sucar and Geriel De Santis. The former has not been taken into account by the blue and white coach and will not be presented for the first time yet.

De Santis’s case is different. At Alianza Lima, they are looking to loan the striker out so he can find regularity. So far, there are no concrete options, so he is training alongside the team.