Sheinbaum and Mainz’s CDMX campaign wraps up: Road Alternatives and Street Closures

Morena’s presidential candidate and the Ciudadano Movement (MC) candidate will conclude their campaigns in Mexico City on May 29. (Dark Neighborhoods)

this Wednesday 29 May It will be a day of mobilization, since he became the candidate for the presidency of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo By the Let’s Keep Making History Alliance Jorge Alvarez Mainz By Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), they will carry out their final campaign in Mexico City.

Xochitl Galviz by the Fuerza y ​​Corazón por México coalition will close at the Arena Monterrey in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Claudia Sheinbaum, nominated Brown womanThe Green Party and the Labor Party will hold their last election campaign event on Wednesday, May 29 in the capital’s Zocalo Square, at 4:00 p.m. She will also be accompanied by the candidate for prime minister, Clara Brugada. While Jorge Alvarez Mainz will receive “Mainz Capital Festival” at the Black Berry Auditorium, where bands like Porter and Aczino will perform.

At the conclusion of Claudia Sheinbaum’s campaign, Los Tigres del Norte will perform. Credit: Cuartoscuro

A large influx of people is expected for these political events, so it is advised to take the necessary precautions regarding transportation and movement in nearby places.

Since the event will be in the Zocalo, street and road closures are expected such as:

Constitution Square.

May 5.

Francisco I. Madero.

corrector

currency

Jose Maria Pino Suarez.

November 20.

Existence as Route alternatives:

Chapultepec Street.

Inner circle.

Axis 1 North

Axis 1 East

Axis 2 East

Axis 3 East

Jose Maria Izazaga

Lázaro Cárdenas Central Axis

Troncoso Francisco del Paso and Troncoso

Union and Reform Conference

It is worth noting that perhaps hours before the event, Constitution Square was already packed with crowds. The metro station that can modify service hours is the Zocalo/Tenochtitlan metro.

Zocalo-Tenochtitlan CDMX Metro Station (Cuartoscuro)

The Máynez Capital Fest will be held at the Black Berry Auditorium located on Calle Tlaxcala No. 160, Colonia Hipódromo Condesa. So the stations that can register a large flow of users are Metro Chilpancingo Who belongs to Line 9.

and metrobus stations, Campeche, Chilpancingo, New lionBecause it is adjacent to the forum.