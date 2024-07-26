They condemn the irregularities that occurred in the installation of voting tables in the presidential elections in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s opposition leader said Monday that the largest anti-Chavista coalition, the Unitary Democratic Platform (PDU) party – whose presidential candidate is Edmundo González Urrutia – has witnesses at more than 98% of polling stations in the July 28 election Maria Corina Machado. A man is pictured voting in a simulated election on Sunday in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE / Ronald Peña



Various installation violations Voting stations The presidential election scheduled for July 28 was reported on social media. Citizens from all over the country reported that the polling began early in the morning, although it was scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday, July 26, as set by the government. Election instructions. witnesses (Prosecutors) and members delegated by National Electoral Council (CNE) They denounce that Republic Plan They were prevented from entering the polling stations.

In various polling stations across the country, it was observed that there were people who were not trained or legally accredited to install the polling stations. Luis Gerardo PetitA journalist reported that in the Marcos Pereira Olivares Educational Unit in the municipality of Miranda, Zulia state, the Republic Plan began installing voting tables at 5:41 a.m. and only allowed access to people allied with United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

In several parts of the country, opposition witnesses were not allowed into polling stations because, according to the NEC system, they were not registered. However, these witnesses effectively presented their credentials. Journalist Eugenio Martinez He noted that at 7:30 a.m., cases of untrained people being incorporated as casual table members were reported.

The complaints cover different locations in the country, from: Carabobo, Merida, LuraAnd Zuliauntil Barinas, AnzoateguiAnd Bolivar. in MeridaJose Javier Malaguera reported on the platform: CE Eloi Chalbaudfrom the municipality of Libertador, opposition witnesses were not allowed to enter and the scanning procedures were simulated so that only the credentials of the United Socialist Party were used. Jose Gerardoanother user of

In Anzoategui state, it was reported that the coordinator Alendro Bolivarian School Access to opposition witnesses was not allowed from 6:00 a.m. to install and verify polling stations. A similar situation has been reported in institutions such as the European Union. Cesar Agreda In Puerto Cabello, Carabobo, and at school Decroli (El Limon in Aragua).

Reports indicate that coordinators and members allied with the Unified Socialist Party were allowed free access, with one user reporting: “At 6:30 in the morning, Ms. Evelyn Souza, CNE coordinator of the Rafael Urdaneta School in the urban area of ​​La Isabelica, with the support of Plan República, did not allow members and witnesses of the opposition tables to enter, but the party referee entered.”.

Despite multiple complaints on social media CNE No official statement has yet been issued explaining why the installation of the tables was brought forward several hours earlier than scheduled and untrained people were allowed to participate. Similarly, alternative media and citizens continue to demand transparency in the process.

Controversy over electoral procedures increases when citizens, such as users, “Jose Gerardo”He stated that when he tried to verify the presence of the main elements in front of him, they were denied the information amidst hostile treatment from them. Republic Plan And others responsible for installation.

These allegations have raised concerns and anxiety among voters and observers of the electoral process. As the presidential election approaches, the need to ensure the transparency and legitimacy of the electoral process becomes clear in order to maintain public confidence in the electoral system and the institutions responsible for ensuring its integrity.