How to create 3D videos with my iPhone, it will be very useful even for your business

If you’ve just opened your own business and need to create images that are attractive enough for potential customers to recognize your business, the artificial intelligence We can help you through an application available on App Store Dooley called.

This app creates detailed 3D videos using iPhone and special AI-powered technology. Thus, future buyers have the possibility to view the products in great detail.

After downloading the app directly from the App Store, all you have to do is open it and start registering your products.

Although the process is simple, it is important that you capture the object from multiple angles so that the AI ​​can produce the perfect 3D video. When the video is ready, it appears in the profile of the same application.

The application provides the user with a variety of templates to integrate the object into a 3D scene. These templates include options such as regular or static backgrounds, and also allow you to specify camera movements that move through the 3D environment, always keeping the object visible. It is worth noting that to use these templates, you need at least an iPhone 11.

To generate the 3D videos proposed by Dooley, a technique is used that starts from a set of 2D images. Through some sort of estimation, these 2D images are translated into a 3D point cloud. Different parameters, such as position and color, are applied to this point cloud to form the 3D structure.

This rendering process is based on a deep learning model or artificial intelligence algorithm. The pre-trained model calculates the necessary parameters to create detailed 3D representations.

Posting effective business content is essential to attract and retain customersBuild a strong brand and ultimately increase sales. Here are some basic steps to do this effectively.

Know your audienceThe first step is to understand your target audience. Investigate their interests, needs and behaviours. This information will help you create content that truly interests them and meets their expectations.

Set clear goals : Determine what you want to achieve with your content. This can increase your brand’s visibility, attract more leads, educate your customers about your products or services, or increase sales.

Create an editorial calendar : Planning ahead will allow you to maintain a consistent and organized job. The editorial calendar helps you decide what content to publish and when.

Diversify your content: Don’t limit yourself to just one type of content. Mix blog posts, videos, infographics, podcasts, and social media posts. Diversifying your content will keep your audience interested and reach different types of consumers.

Optimized for SEO : If you want more people to discover your content, it’s important to optimize it for search engines like Google. Use relevant keywords, and create attractive titles and meta descriptions Make sure your content is easy to read and well organized.

Use social networks : Social media is a powerful tool for promoting your content. Share your posts on the platforms your audience uses the most. Interact with your followers, reply to their comments and encourage engagement.

Measure and adjust: Use analytical tools to measure the performance of your content. Find out which types of content generate the most engagement and which types don’t perform well. Use this information to fine-tune your strategy and continually improve.

Publishing effective content is an ongoing process that requires dedication and adaptation. By following these steps, you can create a powerful strategy that resonates with your audience and grows your business.