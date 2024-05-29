May 30, 2024

Earthquake in the US today, Wednesday, May 29 – Earthquake’s exact time, magnitude and location via USGS | USGS | composition

Winston Hale May 30, 2024

The It is the agency responsible for issuing alerts about telluric movements felt throughout North America; Mainly, in states like California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas; and other areas where seismic activity usually occurs daily. As such, today I am sharing with you the real-time updated report, Wednesday, May 29, 2024Confirmed with an interactive map, with data such as earthquake magnitude, exact time and areas affected by earthquakes recorded in the last hours and warning system .

It’s worth saying that according to data collected from the USGS website. Almost 75% of the American continent., as well as Alaska and Hawaii, could experience a damaging earthquake sometime in the next century. This means that millions of its people are at risk of being damaged by catastrophic earthquakes, even in areas traditionally not prone to such events.

Tremors in the United States today, May 29, according to USGS live

Follow along live and find out how to prepare for an earthquake. Below are the details of that report:

