May 29, 2024

Passenger dies after jumping off world’s largest cruise ship in Florida

May 29, 2024

Rescuers found the jumper, who was brought back aboard in critical condition, before he succumbed to his injuries, the report said. X / @DavidKander

A passenger has died after jumping off the world’s largest cruise ship on the first night of a week-long cruise, officials said.

An unidentified man jumped off Royal Caribbean’s new 1,200-foot-long Icon of the Seas, which can accommodate 7,600 passengers and 2,350 crew, shortly after leaving Florida for Honduras on Sunday morning, the news agency told The Post.

“The cruise ship deployed one of its rescue boats to locate the man and bring him back on board,” the Coast Guard said.

“He was pronounced dead. Beyond assisting in the search, the United States Coast Guard had no further involvement in the incident,” the agency added.

The Post has contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.

According to CruiseHive, the ship was about 300 miles from Port Miami at the time of the incident.

The ship was docked for about two hours while crew members assisted the Coast Guard in carrying out its search and rescue mission.

