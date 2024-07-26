The girl, Maria Gomez Perez, was found by authorities in Ohio; A 34-year-old man has been arrested

Atlanta Georgia.- After an intensive search that lasted nearly 60 days, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the discovery of 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez. Miner went missing on May 29 in Gainesville, Georgia Found in Dover, Ohio. Minor will return home this Friday.

Maria was rescued by the investigation that started when Her father told authorities that the girl contacted them through a new Facebook Messenger account.Tell her she’s fine and she won’t come home, and stop looking for her.

Maria mentions that she is not happy and wants to leave the house. He kept in touch with the person and left as he wished. It is important to highlight that she is 12 years old, she is the victim in this case and she cannot make such decisions.”Hall County Sheriff Gerald Koch said.

Investigators traced the IP address used in those social media messages to a phone in Ohio and traced it to Dover.

Four Hall County investigators traveled to Dover this week, where they traced the phone to a city pool, Couch reported. There, they saw a man beside them.

With the help of Tuscarawas County deputies, investigators followed them to the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. It was finally recovered.

A 34-year-old man, The resident of Dover and Guatemala was identified as Antonio Agustin. He was arrested in connection with the case. Currently, the investigation is continuing to clarify all the details related to the missing persons.

Couch confirmed that the man traveled to Georgia to meet Gómez-Pérez, who he had communicated with on social media and other apps, at her home on May 29, and that they both traveled to Ohio.

The sheriff added that before she disappeared, she had been talking to others through the app and told them she was “unhappy and wanted to get out of the house.”

The 34-year-old man is in custody in Ohio, where he lives, and may be arrested. Several crimes in Ohio and Georgia are charged in the case, Couch said.

The officer thanked the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) and law enforcement partners for their hard work.

“The tireless work of our CIB, law enforcement partners and the community has resulted in a great outcome,” Couch said. “Our prayers for Mary’s safe return have been answered.”

Maria was taken to a clinic for medical evaluation. He is expected to arrive this Friday, before being flown to Gainesville, Georgia. “She is fine. “She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out,” Koch added.

Underscoring the importance of online safety, authorities used the occasion to ask parents to monitor their children and the friends they make on social networks. “I cannot pass this moment without asking our parents, grandparents and guardians to keep a close eye on their children. Technology is an amazing thing. “It helped us find Maria, but it can also be used for evil.”Couch recalled.

When asked where the minor will live after escaping the home, Koch said they are evaluating that. "Maria has told us in interviews that she wants to go somewhere else, but we work at the Georgia state office of the Division of Family and Children's Services, About Best Interests and Actions to be Taken"Koch said.

The cooperation of the FBI, GBI, Homeland Security and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was critical to the success of this operation.

The investigation included interviews with family members, school officials, the girl’s friends and family, neighbors and relatives Data analysis on social networks and electronic devices.

