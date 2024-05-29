Venezuela ranks fourth in female leadership in science and technology in Latin America

Venezuela occupies fourth place at the Ibero-American level, where women lead working groups and research projects in the field of science and technology, as confirmed today, Wednesday, by Carmen Virginia Lindo, Deputy Minister of Research and Generation of Scientific Knowledge of the Ministry of Popular Power of Science and Technology (MINCET).

In an interview on the program Café en la Mañana, broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, she highlighted the gender policies promoted by the Bolivarian government to ensure the development of scientific projects that offer solutions for the country.

“We are moving forward and our idea is to promote precisely this exchange between what we get as products and what we can offer in terms of solutions to problems at the national level and similar problems faced by other countries,” he said.

Within the framework of these measures, he referred to the funding granted by the President of the Republic, Nicolas Maduro, to 210 research projects led by women.

These projects, which include universities, research centers and communities, cover the eighteen sectors on the Bolivarian economic agenda, which seek to improve the quality of life in Venezuela.

Among the investigations – outlined by Minset’s Deputy Minister for Research and Scientific Knowledge Generation – are the development of biocontrol tools to combat vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria, and a diagnostic kit for breast cancer, among others.

She said: “We are offering solutions from our knowledge, led by women, so that there are other alternative responses to the unilateral coercive measures that the country has been subjected to.”

On the other hand, it was described as an advance in scientific and technological matters, the opening of the Advanced Laboratory for Scanning Electron Microscopy for Mineral and Material Analysis (LABMEB) located in the Venezuelan Scientific-Technological Pole in Sartinejas, Miranda State.

He noted that this new space contains two scanning electron microscopes (SEM), which are “the most modern ones currently in existence, not only in the country but in Latin America.”

Scientific replacement generation

During the interview, he stressed that the Bolivarian government, through the Great Mission for Science, Technology and Innovation, “Dr. Humberto Fernández-Morán aims to train new generations in scientific and technological fields.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister highlighted the dissemination of the National Scientific Seed Program across the country, with the aim of inspiring children and youth in fields such as robotics and chemistry.

He also noted the encouragement provided by the national government to researchers, scientists and engineers in the country who wish to continue their training.

For this reason – he explained – the Head of State approved the call for scholarships for the training of post-graduate professionals in the country to enhance capabilities.

He pointed out that these studies relate to fields such as biotechnology, communications, digital transformation, agri-food, health, education, social sciences, and others.

The public call will begin on June 3 and end on July 3.

Communications Department Office of the Ministry of Popular Power of Science and Technology / Journalist: Giselle Chassin.