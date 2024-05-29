May 30, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Sheinbaum, Galvez, Mainz campaign wrap-up, news and more

Sheinbaum, Galvez, Mainz campaign wrap-up, news and more

Phyllis Ward May 30, 2024 2 min read

Aczeno, Porter, Benny Pacheco, Darvin DCO are part of the nine artists who will entertain the afternoon of Wednesday, May 29, for supporters of the Ciudadano movement, at the “Maines Capital Festival”, the conclusion of the campaign according to which Álvarez Mines will be “different” from his opponents. .

The BlackBerry Hall in Mexico City will be the place to watch the final speech of Jorge Álvarez Mainz, the Orange Party candidate who is aiming for the presidency on June 2. The Free Festival is expected to start at 6 p.m.

It is expected that after the conclusion of the nine artistic performances, Álvarez Mainz will address his supporters before the election evening.

The invitation on the candidate’s social networks stated: “Thank you to the youth. We will conclude the campaign with a festival in their honor, and as a thank you to them, entry will be free.”

BB Hall is located in the Condesa district and has a capacity of 3,252 people. It also has a design so that all spaces are “designed to be seen clearly and comfortably,” according to the venue’s website.

The audience has only a few hours left to chant slogans and songs in support of the “Orange Party.” The candidate’s social media networks confirm that “there will be more surprises” in the lists of artists.

See also  They ordered the arrest of García Cabeza de Vaca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sheinbaum and Mainz’s CDMX campaign wraps up: Road Alternatives and Street Closures

May 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Ortega attacks Humberto Ortega and declares him a “traitor to the country”

May 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

News and latest news from Sheinbaum, Galvez and Mainz

May 29, 2024 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

How to create 3D videos with my iPhone, it will be very useful even for your business

May 30, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Sheinbaum, Galvez, Mainz campaign wrap-up, news and more

May 30, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Earthquake in the US today, Wednesday, May 29 – Earthquake’s exact time, magnitude and location via USGS | USGS | composition

May 30, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Bank of America has taken a drastic measure that could affect thousands of customers

May 30, 2024 Zera Pearson