Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce celebrate 6 years together: this is the message that the host dedicated to the actor

The couple, Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce, are full of long tablecloths due to celebrating their sixth anniversary as a married couple. The broadcaster decided to surprise him with an emotional post that affected the audience.

Through a post on her official page on Instagram, the presenter of the “Desigualis” program opened her heart and dedicated some words of affection to him, which she accompanied with a few pictures in which she appears next to the beloved of the series.

“Thank you for being such a wonderful life partner, for teaching me so much every day, for your patience, compassion, love, tolerance, humor, support, trust and for always making me feel loved. From the hand of God, let’s go for more!“The Mexican host wrote accompanying her post.

Likewise, Kareena Panda revealed, “These beautiful images were intended for the movie Falling In Love: The Island, and we never used them, so I thought today would be a great time to share them.“.

However, that wasn’t the only detail between the Univision star and Carlos Ponce. Hours later, he decided to share with his fans unpublished photos of the messages in which they agreed on the details of their first date together, which according to the post occurred on May 28, 2018.

The love story between Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce reached its highest level on June 5, 2022, when they got married in a dream ceremony in Valle de Bravo, Mexico..

