May 29, 2024

Irina Baeva responds after rumors of cheating on Gabriel Soto

Lane Skeldon May 28, 2024

Mexico City correspondent

Irina Baeva, “very accustomed” to living in controversy, stressed that the comments made by Geraldine Bazan on the program “La Casa de los Famosos” about the alleged infidelity on the part of her boyfriend Gabriel Soto do not affect her.

Recently, Geraldine categorically confirmed that she is not lying after the topic of a conversation she had with Paulo Quevedo on the Telemundo reality show – which ended last week – was raised, in which she stated that Gabriel was in a relationship with Sara Corrales, even when he is Irina’s boyfriend.

“I always live in controversy, I’m already used to it, and the only thing I can tell you is that all the statements and all these kinds of comments… I’ve already turned the page, I’ve already closed the book,” said Irina, who is about to premiere. For the musical “Aventurera”: “I really like to be in the present, and I think I have too many projects and too many things in the present to focus on.”

