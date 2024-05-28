Irina Baeva responds after rumors of cheating on Gabriel Soto

Mexico City correspondent

Irina Baeva, “very accustomed” to living in controversy, stressed that the comments made by Geraldine Bazan on the program “La Casa de los Famosos” about the alleged infidelity on the part of her boyfriend Gabriel Soto do not affect her.

Recently, Geraldine categorically confirmed that she is not lying after the topic of a conversation she had with Paulo Quevedo on the Telemundo reality show – which ended last week – was raised, in which she stated that Gabriel was in a relationship with Sara Corrales, even when he is Irina’s boyfriend.

“I always live in controversy, I’m already used to it, and the only thing I can tell you is that all the statements and all these kinds of comments… I’ve already turned the page, I’ve already closed the book,” said Irina, who is about to premiere. For the musical “Aventurera”: “I really like to be in the present, and I think I have too many projects and too many things in the present to focus on.”

Irina explained that what is important for her now is to have a partner who loves her, supports her, and is with her.

“My partner who is with me and supports me constantly; “I think there are many things I can focus on in the present, and not constantly talk about the past,” he said.

One example he gives of the very stable relationship he has with Gabriel is that now that he is going to work on the film “Aventurera” with Emanuel Palomares, who has been his partner for several years, there are only signs of support and trust from him – no jealousy, no problem, because they understand that Closed courses.

“We have a lot of trust in each other. I’m telling you the same thing about the comments, the stories are already closed, the book is already closed, the whole page has already been turned a long time ago. We are very good friends (she and Emmanuel), and I love him very much, and we are very good friends I was very happy to have him here, as he is someone I trust very much. He commented, “He is someone I love very much and I wish him all the success in the world.”

