Why Soda Cans Are Exploding on US Flights: Airlines Search for Solution

Can explosions have injured at least 20 flight attendants this summer. (Reuters)

this summer, high temperatures In the United States, they cause problems not only on the ground, but even at high altitudes. Southwest Airlines flights have seen incidents in which some soda cans It reportedly exploded due to the intense heat. NPRThis is because many of the cities where the airline has a large presence, such as Phoenix, Las vigas, Austin, Dallas, HoustonSacramento, broke heat records.

Southwest Airlines She confirmed that the heat distorted some of the cans and caused others to explode when opened, although no incidents with customers were reported.

“We are aware of the issue and have taken steps to keep drinks cold on board, especially at our airports where temperatures are extreme,” he added. Chris Perryspokesman SouthwestIn a statement to NPR.

About 20 flight attendants have reportedly been injured this summer by exploding cans, including one case that required stitches. cbs news.

Bill BernalPresident of the Union Too local 556He said to NPR The organization’s security team has been working on “the issue of can explosions and the associated risks to our members for years.”

Southwest joined the effort in January, and the two sides agreed to “a workable short- and long-term plan and associated timeline,” including measures such as using refrigerated trucks for storage and delivery.

High temperatures in Phoenix broke historic records and affected air operations. (Reuters/Mike Segar)

The problem seems to be unique. Southwestwhich handles beverages on board differently than other airlines. Unlike many airlines, it provides its own supplies and does not handle perishables, as it does not serve meals on its flights. Given this situation, trucks are being tested with equipped loading areas Phoenix And Las vigas.

“For the safety of our employees and customers, we are taking educational and mitigation measures regarding all heat-related risks,” Perry said. Washington Post.

The airline requires its ground teams to use digital thermometers to check the temperature of cans before they are loaded onto each plane and to retain any cans that register more than 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, flight attendants have been instructed not to open cans that appear deformed or hot to the touch, and instead offer customers a replacement and an apology.

The airline is requiring ground crews to digitally measure the temperature of boxes before they are loaded. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Union Security Team and Management Southwest “They will review the data monthly to see if these mitigation strategies are working,” Bernal added.

The problem occurred in the context of global extreme climate events, exacerbated by flooding. Climate changeNot only does it affect the availability of drinks on board, it also increases the severity of weather events such as floods and storms, makes planes more difficult to fly and may be responsible for more turbulent flights.