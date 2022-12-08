New Secret Documents Found in Donald Trump’s Depository in Florida

Following a federal judge’s order, Trump’s team discovered new classified documents in the former president’s depository. (Reuters)

A team employed by lawyers Donald Trump Two documents marked as classified Former President of the United States (2017-2021) is a Deposit in FloridaA discovery is reported Department of JusticeAmerican media reported on Wednesday.

Discovery in a depository West Palm BeachIn Southeast Florida, a warrant was the result of a series of searches conducted at four locations Federal judgeThe newspaper reported that it is suspected that the former president may have more secret documents in his hands that have not been handed over to the government. The New York Times.

Searches were conducted around holidays Thanksgiving Day On top of that Trump Tower New YorkFormer President’s Golf Club BedminsterA warehouse Sea-a-lakeProperty of former president Palm Beach, as well as a federally managed West Palm Beach warehouse General Services Administration.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung noted that the former president and his lawyers have “remained cooperative and transparent.”

Accordingly CNNExperiments were carried out under the supervision of Trump Legal TeamIt offered government prosecutors to handle property investigations BedminsterAn offer declined.

According to the news network, in response to a request Department of Justice During the court hearing, Trump’s lawyers are considering allowing federal agents to search again Sea-a-lake Determine whether all Secret documents of Govt.

The Justice Department is investigating the handling of thousands Official documentsincluding some 300 classifiedRemoved from White House Trump’s term ends in January 2021 and was later discovered fbi agents During a search at Mar-a-Lago last August.

The government is assessing whether the former president has suffered for this reason Prohibition is a crime.

Amid this legal battle, an appeals court last week overturned the figure Specialist He was appointed by a lower court to review documents found at Trump’s Florida mansion.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit This is why he said Department of JusticeIt was led by Democrat Merrick Garland, and sought to reverse an order issued by Florida federal judge Eileen Cannon in October that led to the appointment of the independent expert.

The appointment is one of Trump’s biggest judicial achievements in his legal battle with the current US government over those documents, as the expert determines which documents the executive can and cannot access in your research.

