‘Last Supper’ reenactment sparks controversy on social media | Halftime

Opening Olympic Games to Paris 2024One of them, a modern representation of’Last SupperWhich led to controversy on social media.

And this painting Leonardo Da Vinci It was “modified” during the opening ceremony in the French capital, where the members (Jesus and the apostles) were swapped with a group of actors, which ultimately did not convince Internet users.

Although the aim was to celebrate three similar aspects: diversity of art, music and sexual orientation, Catholic experts considered it a “disrespect” to one of the world’s most famous paintings.

On the other hand, community advocates LGBT They celebrate this appearance, as they consider that this representation breaks stereotypes and promotes integration into society, as happens in a major event such as the event. Olympic Games.

It is worth noting that the French organization tried during the opening to include all kinds of fields, from art, tourism and history, to cinematography, and many others. The ceremony lasted about four hours.

What is the “Last Supper”?

This famous work Leonardo Da Vinci It was painted between 1495 and 1498. Commissioned by Ludovico SforzaDuke of Milan and represents the biblical scene of Jesus’ final meeting with his apostles before his crucifixion, known as the Last Supper of Christ. This work is located in the monastery of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.

