$1 bills can cost up to $150,000 due to a printing error

Miami.- One dollar bills are very common in the United States, however, there are some copies that can cost thousands of dollars due to defects, unique designs, or printing errors.

This is the case with the one-dollar bills that the Federal Reserve printed twice with the same serial number 10 years ago.

If you have a dollar bill in your wallet, it may be one of these bills that is highly sought after by collectors and can be worth up to $150,000 due to its rarity.

In November 2014, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) asked its facility in Washington, D.C., to print a batch of one-dollar bills. Then, in July 2016, it sent the exact same request to its headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.

What this means is that because of this two sets of US one dollar paper money were printed. That year, the first edition was circulated in New York State, and two years later, another very similar edition arrived in Washington, making the serial numbers of these banknotes counterfeit.

This lack of communication led to 6.4 million pairs of duplicate serial-numbered banknotes being printed, meaning 12 million of them would be released into circulation before the error was discovered.

These banknotes are characterized by the peculiarity that they are an extremely rare phenomenon, since US currency regulations stipulate a unique number for each banknote in circulation.

The error went unnoticed until a collector found an anomaly in the public documents of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing and the authorities were forced to accept this anomaly.

How to identify an invoice that has a typo?

To find out if your dollar bill is one of these two printed payments that could be worth a small fortune, you need to identify some specific characteristics including:

The series date near the George Washington portrait should indicate “Series 2013.”

The bill must have the Federal Reserve “B” stamp above the serial number.

The serial number must end with an asterisk

It is between B00000001* – B00250000* or B03200001*-B09600000*.

It is also important to know that for your invoice to be of this value, another invoice with the same serial number must be found.

If you find a bill with these three characteristics, consult a coin expert or coin collector to confirm whether the bill is one of those listed.

Only 9 were found

Collectors have attempted to collect as many of these examples as possible through the Zegers-Winograd Project, which aims to connect people with others who have matching issues in their possession, thus making it easier to buy, sell or exchange items even bills.

However, despite the millions of bills in circulation, only nine pairs of these duplicates have so far been found in the country, and in total, about 10,000 $1 bills with these characteristics have been identified.

Experts say that so far, no collectors who have a pair of these notes have been willing to sell them. It is estimated that those matched and graded pairs will sell for between $20,000 and $150,000, depending on the condition of the paper and its serial number.

