With the effect of lifting, illuminating and moisturizing

In the cosmetic routine of women over 30 years of age, there is a series of ingredients that should not be lost, much less as the years go by we reach the age of 50 and the needs of the skin change. In this case we will talk about it Retinol, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamideetc.

Retinol: Keys to Incorporating It into Your Facial Routine After 50

We are looking for more Shine, anti-wrinkle, firmness action And a uniform color that makes us regain that plump and juicy skin from a long time ago. Many wonder if it is possible to combine retinol and vitamin C in the same cosmetic product… skin experts answer us.

Reasons to search for a combination of Retinol + Vitamin C

Contrary to what some people think, retinol and vitamin C are two ingredients that are not only safe to combine, but also… It is convenient to combine them either in a formula or through different products In the same routine, Raquel González, esthetician and artistic director of Perricone MD, adds: “Together they are ideal for improving skin regeneration processes.”

“Vitamin C is perfect to combine with retinol. Together they enhance Antioxidant and shielding action The skin, in addition to promoting its regeneration, as they are its main components The skin produces new collagen and elastin“, tells us Estefania Neto, Director of Dermatological Cosmetics at Medik8.

For her part, Sonia Ferrero, biotechnology and beauty expert at Byode, confirms that when retinol and vitamin C are combined with each other, they “can improve the skin.” brightness of leather, Unify color and reduce spots, In addition to effectively treating wrinkles and loss of firmness.

Anti-aging drugstore cream with retinol and vitamin C

Pharmacy anti-aging cream is one of the favorite products for women over 50 years old. It is a powerful and effective concentrate Stabilized Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Q10 and Retinol Patented encapsulation, allows for greater stability and penetration, and therefore greater performance. And watch out for its delicious scent, a soft fragrance with notes of vanilla, caramel, almond and orange blossom.

According to Pharma Dorsch, this cream with a light and pleasant texture stimulates the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, moisturizes and provides elasticity and density for women of all skin types (especially mixed). Also get Illuminate and unify Tone, provides a Lifting effect Which smoothes the face.

This combination of anti-aging active ingredients fights the action of free radicals, prevents oxidation of the skin, accelerates the natural processes of cell renewal and fights diabetes, which is essential for the skin. Global facial rejuvenation.

Another interesting cosmetics with the most effective composition

he Perricone MD Growth Factor Firming and Lifting SerumIt contains vitamin C and retinol in its formula. This serum provides a lifting effect that leaves the skin soft and radiant. It fights wrinkles, strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier, and improves skin volume, strength and elasticity.

P-Retinoate from Medik8 It is a rejuvenating and antioxidant cream made with Retinyl Retinoate, a vitamin A molecule up to 8 times stronger that improves skin tone, texture and radiance. Tetrahexydecyl ascorbate completes its formulation (Vitamin C), hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

