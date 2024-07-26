Astronauts stranded in space due to Boeing spacecraft malfunction won’t be able to return home for weeks

Two astronauts who have been stranded in space for 49 days — 41 days longer than their planned mission — because their Boeing-built return vehicle is riddled with leaks will have to spend at least a few more weeks aboard the International Space Station, officials said Thursday.

by New York Post

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were scheduled to spend just eight days in space after launching aboard Boeing’s Starliner, the spacecraft’s first crewed flight.

Once in space, the astronauts encountered a series of worrying helium leaks and were testing whether the craft could be used to return them to Earth.

They are now expected to remain in orbit until sometime in August, Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, told reporters.

Before astronauts can return home, experts from NASA and Boeing said they need to complete a final set of tests on the Starliner boosters scheduled for this weekend.

If the thrust tests prove successful and the helium leaks remain stable, NASA will schedule an agency review next week, which will then set an official date for Wilmore and Williams’ return.

“The primary goal is still to get Butch and Sonny back on the Starliner,” Stitch added.

Read more from New York Post