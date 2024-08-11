WhatsApp Plus 2024: Download APK V17.20.2 Latest Updated Version for Android

say so WhatsApp It’s been the world’s most used messaging app for years, and it’s not new; but it tells you that WhatsApp Plus, a Unofficial version based on the original Meta. It holds a great position, among other things, because it is constantly updated. And this time is no exception with the appearance of the latest update of this Ministry of Defense, v17.70.2Which you will find exclusively for Android devices.

It’s only a matter of time before WhatsApp Plus can overtake the original Meta app in a big way. Users who download this unofficial alternative “app” will be able to customize the interface to their liking, such as Edit colors, add or remove buttons.among other things. Of course, it is important to check that you meet the necessary requirements.

How to Download WhatsApp Plus V17.70.2 for Android

To avoid losing your chats, it is advisable to make a backup that will help you save the history of all your group and individual chats. This way, you will be able to transfer all your information to your new WhatsApp Plus V17.70.2 account when the installation is complete.

Download WhatsApp Plus V17.70.2 from This link.

Enter your mobile phone number so that a confirmation code will be sent to you.

Enter the six numbers to start the APK file.

Edit your profile with photo and name.

You can start chatting with all your contacts using the new options.

When you start using this latest version of WhatsApp Plus APK 17.70.2, you will be able to change the design of the application completely. You will have access to change the color of the logo, you will be able to use new buttons within the application and add functions that are not included in the official version of Meta.