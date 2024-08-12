Venezuelans talk about new methods of repression: “The government is implementing them to paralyze the people”

In Venezuela, censorship and repression intensified after the July 28 elections. The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner in response to the opposition’s claim of electoral fraud by not disclosing the total minutes that, according to them, give Edmundo González Urrutia the winner.

Social network veto power.

Speaking about this issue, Ali Daniels, director of the NGO Access to Justice in Venezuela, said in a call with La Tarde on NTN24, who stated that These new methods of repression have had an impact on Venezuelans. Those who fear having their passports taken away or being arrested for talking about politics on social media.

“There is concern that the authorities are now asking citizens for mobile phones, which is part of the repression. (…) WhatsApp is not banned, but people have the idea that the government considers it a bad thing, so in many cases it has started to set usage rules in communities like the housing council (…) There was a lot of fear that there were political messages on WhatsApp and that the government could see them.“The guest said.

“Unfortunately, the closure of consular relations mainly affects Venezuelans living in those countries.The expert pointed out that “it is worth noting that the country has obligations towards its citizens abroad, and the fact that these Venezuelans do not have support because of this severance of relations affects them terribly, especially because of the issue of passports.”