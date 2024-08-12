The rise in crime in New York’s Central Park is alarming

New York police are facing a surge in crime using drones and advanced surveillance. Residents and tourists are waiting to reclaim the place. (REUTERS/Amr Alfiky) Reuters

Crime in New York’s Central Park has seen an alarming increase in 2024, causing concern for residents and tourists alike. The data of New York Police Department (NYPD) show an increase 222% thefts Compared to the same period last year, 29 incidents have been reported so far, higher than the total for 2019. With this there is a 100% increase in serious attacks, going from five to ten cases.

Robberies and assaults Notably, it affects the daily routines of many New Yorkers. “Frankly, I’ve never felt unsafe in Central Park.”, Commented Kirsten EdwardsA resident of the Upper East Side, New York Post.

Edwards changed his dog walking routine, waiting until later in the day to avoid dangerous encounters. According to residents of the area, the criminal profile includes violent teenagers, out-of-control vagrants and illegal immigrants who roam the park.

The impact of crime has profoundly altered the audience’s sense of security. Alison CambridgeAn opera singer from the Upper West Side almost ran into the park Thirty yearsHe agreed New York Post Dark and empty paths had to be avoided. “I’m always looking over my shoulder.”, He added.

In one incident August 1A group of up 20 people Vollman surrounded and robbed Julien de Flandres, a 37-year-old software developer, who was sitting on a bench near the rink. Happened in another case July 8A 21-year-old man was robbed while sitting on a bench West 59th Street and Center DriveWhen a stranger grabbed her phone and USD 80, she demanded she enter her password into a banking app.

Residents of New York attribute the increase in crime in Central Park to immigrant shelters. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly) Reuters

Recent events do not leave anyone indifferent. The NYPD Police presence in the park has been increased to combat rising crime, using innovative technologies such as drones and cameras. “The safety of all New Yorkers, including visitors Central Park“The men and women of the New York City Police Department are very important,” a spokesperson told local reporters.

An increase in Sexual Offenses Significant with Two rapes have been reported this year Compared to anyone at the same time last year. The impact of rising crime has been devastating. According to John O’DonnellProf John JAnd the former Brooklyn and Queens prosecutor said, “If you’re mayor, that’s an issue you should be more cautious about.”

The growing insecurity at the iconic park raises questions about possible factors behind the recent crimes. Solutions are still unclear. (REUTERS/Mike Shekar) Reuters

Among the factors pointed out by the authorities, the increase Migrant shelters Proximity is a possible reason for the increase in crime. The fear of insecurity affects not only the locals but also the visitors. Conor Wright, a tourist from Seattle, expressed surprise at the increase in crime in Central Park, commenting, “I didn’t expect crime to happen here.”

While authorities look for solutions, residents are changing habits and taking improved security measures to avoid becoming victims of attackers, hoping that steps will be taken soon to reduce crime.