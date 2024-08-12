Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says

2024-08-11



Pedro Troglio has been sent off again. in Honduran National League To be precise, there are six times the Argentine coach. Olympia He saw the red cardboard.

The Merengue strategist is in a state of anxiety again, which will deprive him of being present in the upcoming classic match against Motagua Since then, automatic matching is applied.

Now what did referee David Cruz include in the referee’s report? The central referee revealed everything the South American had told him, and then decided to include him on the bench.