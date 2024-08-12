Why was he fired? This is what the arbitration report says

2024-08-11
Pedro Troglio has been sent off again. in Honduran National League To be precise, there are six times the Argentine coach. Olympia He saw the red cardboard.
The Merengue strategist is in a state of anxiety again, which will deprive him of being present in the upcoming classic match against Motagua Since then, automatic matching is applied.
Now what did referee David Cruz include in the referee’s report? The central referee revealed everything the South American had told him, and then decided to include him on the bench.
According to the arbitration minutes. Pedro Truglio He wrote that he was sent off in the 54th minute of regular time after rejecting the referee’s decision “in a wonderful way”. David Cruz.
Now, after being sent off, Troglio did not remain silent and insulted the fourth official, who ordered the expulsion of the coach of the four-time champion national team.
“Olimpija’s coach Pedro Troglio, once sent off, behaved in an aggressive and insulting manner towards the fourth official, using the following words (Conca your mother, who do you think you are) to be stopped by the players, coaches and staff of the opposing team,” the referee’s report states.
for now, Pedro Truglio He will miss the classic match next Sunday against Motagua And your assistant will be, Gustavo RigiWho is in charge of that game?
