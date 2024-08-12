Kate Middleton reappears in video with Prince William after Paris Olympics

A month after her last public appearance at Wimbledon, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, She reappeared for a few seconds in a video featuring several UK figures. They celebrated with words the British athletes who took part in the Olympic Games which end on Sunday afternoon in Paris.

“From everyone watching at home, congratulations to the team,” she said, accompanied by her husband, Prince William.

“Very good for everything you have achieved. They are an inspiration to us all,” the heir to the throne added in the just over a minute film, which featured several British figures, including former footballer and Inter Miami president David Beckham. They expressed their pride and congratulated the 327 athletes who participated. One of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Amidst her treatment for cancer, a disease she announced herself in March of this year, Middleton has made few public appearances. Focusing on his diagnosis, he was surprised on Sunday, July 14th. He appeared at the Wimbledon men’s final to present the trophy to new winner, Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The Princess of Wales, accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter Charlotte, was received on the main court of the tennis tournament amidst a standing ovation from the audience present for the final match between Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic.

Since 2016, Middleton has been a Royal Patron of the All England Club, and as part of her duties, she usually presents the trophy to the winners of the men’s and women’s singles finals, but After confirming his diagnosis, avoid appearing in public situations.

In January of this year, Middleton underwent a mysterious abdominal operation that left her in hospital for two weeks. Two months later, in a video message, he announced that tests had revealed cancer and that he would begin preventive chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, speculation has multiplied about what could happen to the Princess of Wales, something the royal house has tried to silence with the announcement. Which happened less than two months after Carlo found out.The sovereign king, 75, announced that he was also suffering from a type of cancer.

