A stroke of luck for a Kentucky couple who lost their winning lottery ticket

Louisville, Kentucky A Kentucky couple who thought they lost a winning Powerball lottery ticket had two strokes of luck.

The Kentucky Lottery said in a news release that the couple learned in November that they had won $50,000, but were unable to find the ticket they had purchased about a week earlier.

Mark Perdue said the AM Express owner congratulated him when he entered the store.

“I said, ‘Why?’ He said, ‘I won the lottery.’ I said, ‘I hope.’ She said, ‘It was your turn. I videotaped you.’”.

Then he and his wife searched but could not find the bill and thought they had thrown it away.

“I beat myself up for three months thinking I got rid of the bill,” his wife said.

Then in February, Perdue, president of Kiriu USA, went to check on the condition of the company car and saw the bill inside. The car, which is not often used, was needed because there was a visitor from another factory in town who needed to use the company car.

“I don't know how much time I would have spent there if I didn't need the car,” Perdue said. “I was shaking a little.”

He told his wife, and the next day they went to lottery headquarters, where they received a check for $36,000 after taxes, according to the lottery statement. The couple said they plan to pay the bills and might take a trip.