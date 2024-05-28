May 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The mystery behind a McDonald’s hamburger that has stayed the same for 30 years

The mystery behind a McDonald’s hamburger that has stayed the same for 30 years

Zera Pearson May 28, 2024 2 min read

In an amazing food preservation experience, Two Australian friends defied the rules of decomposition by eating a hamburger from McDonald’s. quarter pounder with cheese, Which they bought in 1995, 28 years ago. Known as the “immortal hamburger,” this phenomenon has captured global attention, highlighting both scientific curiosity and popular fascination.

Nets Casey Dean and Edwards, who were teenagers more than two decades ago, bought a McDonald’s burger from Adelaide. In the middle of the meal, The idea of ​​keeping hamburgers forever arose. What started as a youthful joke became an experiment that has lasted nearly three decades. Stored in carton and wooden box, This burger defied expectations It does not show signs of mold or decay, Although its original size has been reduced.

The burger, affectionately nicknamed “McFossil”, spent more than a decade in a poorly ventilated shed where summer temperatures often exceeded 30 degrees Celsius. Despite these conditions, the McDonald’s hamburger remained intact, and even resisted the attempts of the mice to eat it, which devoured the plastic bag and clothes in its environment.

Why have McDonald’s hamburgers been preserved for so long?

The burger’s longevity has raised questions about McDonald’s food composition and preservation. The fast food chain explained that the lack of spoilage is due to the dry environment that prevents the growth of mold and bacteria. Simply put, “Homemade foods left to dry can have similar results.” That is, the burger is essentially dehydrated, which prevents the multiplication of microorganisms.

This phenomenon is not unique to the case of Dean and Nets. In 2020, Utah-based David Whipple claimed to own the world’s oldest hamburger: a McDonald’s burger purchased in 1999, which also showed little signs of decay after 21 years. Whipple had originally bought the burger to give a presentation on decomposition, but had forgotten it in his coat. When he found it 14 years later, the burger looked almost as it did the day he bought it.

See also  American Airlines cancels more than 90 flights on Monday | Aharon

McFossil’s story has generated a lot of interest, both on social networks and in the media. This fascination is partly due to the disbelief that food can remain in an almost unchanged state for a long time. Dean, who has turned down multiple offers to sell burgers, becomes smitten with his “partner,” reflecting both the humorous and emotional side of this unintended experience.

Read on:

* A McDonald’s employee was caught drying a mop on a French fries warmer
* Make your burger more delicious with this recommendation from a former McDonald’s chef
* A man who ate McDonald’s for just 100 days lost 58 pounds

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Credit Card Act regulations come into effect

May 28, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Elon Musk estimated that in the future there will be “high global incomes” thanks to advances in artificial intelligence

May 27, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Walmart is launching a hot sale on one of the best Samsung smart TVs

May 27, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Baños’ reaction to theft accusations

May 28, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Study reveals what Earth’s final fate will be and when it will happen – Teach me about science

May 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

This is the educational level of Xochitl Gálvez, the presidential candidate championed by the National Action Party, the PRI, and the PRD.

May 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

Maisa Roca, Luis Vega and Aitana Tufiño are the luxury guests at the Virginia Festival in the United States

May 28, 2024 Winston Hale