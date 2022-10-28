The five car fluids that need to be checked or replaced before winter arrives

The change in weather to winter causes cars to operate differently and often times need extra help to function properly. Situations where the cold is more severe are the places where owners should protect their cars the most.

Before With the onset of winter, it is important to make sure that your car supports it And it picks you up and takes you anywhere without any problem.

In addition to changing tires, it is important toAnd check the fluids in your car And be sure to fill them up or change them for a special one for the season. Do not forget that most fluids in a car are necessary for its proper functioning.

For this, Here we tell you five car fluids that you should check or replace before winter arrives.

1.- Engine oil

Not every fluid that needs changing in a car is as necessary as the fluid that serves your car’s engine. As temperatures drop, engine oil can become thicker or more viscous and in cold climates that often experience sub-zero temperatures, this can be an even bigger problem.

Excessively viscous oil can cause the oil pump to work harder to lubricate necessary components and take longer to lubricate a very cold engine when starting. To combat this potential problem, make sure you have the right oil and check to see if you need to change the oil before the coldest season arrives.

2.- transmission oil

Like engine oil, transmission fluid’s viscosity can change and thicken in cold temperatures. When this happens, transmission fluid can stop spinning and properly lubricate the parts. Also, if the transmission fluid is too old, it can become more viscous, which can add to cold weather concerns.

3.- Antifreeze

Antifreeze helps keep your car’s cooling system in good shape by absorbing some of the heat your engine generates while it’s running. But in cold temperatures, the water content above antifreeze can freeze inside the engine, which can cause the radiator to crack and the hoses to stretch. Switching to a half antifreeze and half distilled water formula is one way to prevent this problem.

4.- brake fluid

The brake fluid in your vehicle is responsible for many components of the brake system. It helps transfer pressure from your foot to the brakes, lubricating and protecting the brake system from wear. To make sure your brake fluid is up to date, have a qualified technician check the quality and level of your brake fluid.

5.- Windshield washer fluid

In the winter months, windshield wipers are likely to come in handy. Whether you’re trying to see through snow or defrosting your windshield, visibility is a key factor in winter driving and beyond.

Since windshield washer fluid can freeze as temperatures drop, it is best to anticipate this potential problem. Replace the windshield washer fluid with antifreeze or a wintry solution as cold weather approaches.

