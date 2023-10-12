Reynaldo Rueda sends a strong message about the absence of David Ruiz

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

the Honduras national team He’s already adapted to it dominican republicthe country he will play against on Thursday Cuba by CONCACAF Nations League. Prior to the deciding game against the Caribbean, the two-color team conducted its on-field reconnaissance of the team on Wednesday afternoon. Felix Sanchez Stadiuma neutral court where the Cubans will be measured.

Reynaldo RuedaThe World Cup winner with the national team in South Africa in 2010 gave his impressions of commitment Honduras You are forbidden from losing. The coffee farmer also spoke of a case David RuizWho did not attend the La H call due to gastroenteritis. Do you already have a starting lineup and what is the strategy against Cuba?

Press Conference What was the Dominican Republic's experience like before the confrontation against Cuba? Overcoming the players yesterday with great professionalism, the same thing today, whether on the conditions on the field, traffic delays, or the delivery of the field; To overcome all that adversity. Are you happy that we have so many outstanding players? It is very comforting and positive, above all, because of the desire and invitation they have reached to continue leading this team and contributing to building the group. What do you think of David Ruiz? We talked about David. I spoke to him on Thursday, and I did that on Sunday. Everyone knows that he is a boy who is going through a difficult moment of transition. He wants to be here, but also analyze many situations. We have to understand him, surround him, support him and know what a boy he is who has to mature. This is not the solution for Honduras He is an important talent that the country has, and I hope we can enjoy him, and when we can bring him in, he adapts and responds well.