Reynaldo Rueda sends a strong message about the absence of David Ruiz

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
the Honduras national team He’s already adapted to it dominican republicthe country he will play against on Thursday Cuba by CONCACAF Nations League.
Prior to the deciding game against the Caribbean, the two-color team conducted its on-field reconnaissance of the team on Wednesday afternoon. Felix Sanchez Stadiuma neutral court where the Cubans will be measured.
Reynaldo RuedaThe World Cup winner with the national team in South Africa in 2010 gave his impressions of commitment Honduras You are forbidden from losing.
The coffee farmer also spoke of a case David RuizWho did not attend the La H call due to gastroenteritis. Do you already have a starting lineup and what is the strategy against Cuba?
Press Conference
What was the Dominican Republic’s experience like before the confrontation against Cuba?
Overcoming the players yesterday with great professionalism, the same thing today, whether on the conditions on the field, traffic delays, or the delivery of the field; To overcome all that adversity.
Are you happy that we have so many outstanding players?
It is very comforting and positive, above all, because of the desire and invitation they have reached to continue leading this team and contributing to building the group.
What do you think of David Ruiz?
We talked about David. I spoke to him on Thursday, and I did that on Sunday. Everyone knows that he is a boy who is going through a difficult moment of transition. He wants to be here, but also analyze many situations. We have to understand him, surround him, support him and know what a boy he is who has to mature. This is not the solution for Honduras He is an important talent that the country has, and I hope we can enjoy him, and when we can bring him in, he adapts and responds well.
What do you think of the court?
Let’s hope that the Honduran players will prevail with their quality, their dedication, showing a good field, with this mystery, with these actions, it is not ideal, but these are the states of the profession.
Who will be the captain of Honduras?
This is secondary, there will always be four leaders, and in time each will respond with a lot of personality.
How should Honduras face this match, isn’t Cuba like previous years?
The usual respect for all competitors and more for a sporting culture like Cuba’s, with its long history and national mystique, who have grown up in football and have shown it with their recent involvements at U-20 level. We have to face it with a lot of professionalism.
What message do the fans send to Honduras?
I hope they continue to believe that we are building for the future and playing a good game that allows us to add points and that we maintain all hope of advancing to the next round.
There’s no need to cry over spilled milk, but since you didn’t call David Ruiz, do you have any regrets about not calling Jose Pinto or Alexi Vega?
They are in two different situations, there is no regret, we have to build, there are other important players, David Ruiz is going through that difficult transitional moment, we have to understand that. I told him I wanted him to be here. He is not mentally present at this moment, but he is not healthy because his presence here exposes you to the risk of injury, so it is better to give him time, to absorb it, man’s best friend is time, if he thinks about it later. We will look, let’s see if we need it, it’s a matter of surrounding it, helping it, understanding it and nothing bad happens.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Minnesota received reinforcements for ALDS Game 4
Texas is undefeated in the playoffs and is looking for more
Rangers sweep Orioles to advance to ALCS for first time since 2011