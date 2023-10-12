The reason why Honduras called up Maylor Nunez to play the second match against Cuba in Tegucigalpa

2023-10-12
He will face bicolor Cuba This Thursday in Santo Domingobut Reynaldo Rueda is already looking askance at Sunday’s match Honduras That’s why he decided to add another link to his equipment: Maylor Nunez.
ten He confirmed that the footballer will reach H To be another alternative in the face of the fighting against the Cubans in Chelato Ucles National Stadium.
Louis Privéboss National selectionofficially announced that the invitation of the football player Olympia It was not due to any injury, and it was a request from the technical staff headed by Colombian Reynaldo Rueda.
The defender will join Honduran territory, and with his presence the team will expand to 24 players. We must remember that Ruwaida compensated for her loss David Ruiz With the left back of Real Spain, Ellison Rivas.
Taylor It will strengthen the right path, as only the strategist has it Andy is a carpenter (DC United player who also plays as a right midfielder) and Marcelo Santoswho served as center back at Motagua.
The Merengue player was present in the group that faced the first and second round matches of the CONCACAF Nations League (0-1 against Jamaica and 4-0 against Granada), but he was not called up for the two matches against Morocco. Cubans.
Nunez It will be added to H in the catrajo soil, once Bicolor returns to Honduras to dominican republic. The purely Honduran team will face Cuba tonight (7:00 p.m.) in Santo Domingo, and tomorrow, Friday, they will travel on a charter flight to the five-star region.
After Thursday’s confrontation, Honduras will conclude the group stage of the Nations League next Sunday (6:00 pm) at 6:00 pm. Tegucigalpa.
today is H It ranks third in group b, With three dots and one below Jamaica And CubaHe needs to catch up with one of the first two places to advance to the second stage.
