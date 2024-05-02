Madrid Open 2024 | Order of play and matches on May 2: Medvedev and Swiatek match

There are only a few days left until the end of the year. Mutua Madrid Open 2024Thursday, May 2, will be a spectacle with the celebration of the semi-finals of the women’s branch and one of the remaining quarter-final matches in the men’s branch, which will be held after withdrawal due to an injury. Yannick Siner.

For this reason, the name of the star on the odd day will be the Russian name Daniil Medvedevwho will have the opportunity to face the Czech Republic Jerry Lehicawho rose to fame in this same tournament for being the executioner and final competitor of Rafael Nadal During his walk on the mud of the Spanish capital.

The 28-year-old remains The most prominent candidate to win in Madrid After the sudden defeat of Carlos Alcaraz At the hands of Andrey Rublev After Sinner's retirement, his position in the rankings seems to force him to get rid of an uncomfortable opponent who could get him into trouble.





More unmissable duels

Today will witness a duel between the defending women's champion, Aryna Sabalenka against Elena RybakinaWhile he is number 1 in the world, Iga Swaticwill face the surprise semi-finalist Madison keys. The rest of the matches scheduled during the day correspond to the doubles tournament activity.

All activities of the Mutua Madrid Open 2024 can be watched through the ESPN and Tennis Chanel signal for the United States, as well as Star+ in the live broadcast, while for Mexico, the match will be watched on ESPN and Star+.





Standings of play for Thursday, May 2 at the 2024 Madrid Open

Manolo Santana Stadium

Jamie Murray and Michael Venus vs. Sadio Doumbia and Fabian Ripoll | 6:00 ET

Nathaniel Lamons and Jackson Withrow vs. Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlacek | 8:00 ET

Iga Swiatek vs. Madison Keys | 10:00 ET

Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehica | 14:00 ET

Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka | 15:30 ET

