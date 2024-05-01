Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain: European Champions League semi-final lineup

Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain wrap up the first leg of their semi-final at the Signal Dual, with Borussia looking to surprise the Parisians and Mbappe to move closer to the final.

Borussia Dortmund And Paris Saint-Germain They will face each other on Wednesday, May 1, in the first leg of the semi-finals of the tournament Champions League. with Kylian Mbappe Among its ranks, the Parisian team will arrive in Germany as the most likely candidate to win a ticket to qualify for the final.

The first duel of the series between Dortmund And Paris Saint-Germain The match will be held at the Signal Edwin Stadium, Borussia's fortress and one of the most impressive stadiums on the Old Continent thanks to the passion shown by the German team's fans. but, Paris Saint-Germain They head into the first match of the series with great confidence after winning the Ligue 1 title last weekend.

The expected lineup for the Champions League semi-final first leg between Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain ESPN.com

Dortmund formation against Paris Saint-Germain

Dortmund: couple. Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbekel, Maatsen, Adeyemi, Emre Can, Brandt, Sabitzer, Sancho, Volkrug.

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, El Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Zaire Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Barkola, Mbappé, Dembélé.

What did the coaches say before the semi-final?

Luis EnriqueTechnical Paris Saint-GermainHe considered that the confrontation will be complicated, but he is certain that his team will be one of the two teams that will play the final match at Wembley Stadium on the first of next June.

“We are missing two titles, and we will do everything we can to get them. Now is the time to play the championship that all teams want. I am convinced that we will really fight and that we will reach the final, which is it.” My goal: I think we show that in a positive and negative way. We are a difficult team to beat technically, tactically and mentally.

For this part, Edin TerzicTechnical DortmundHe recalled his confrontations against Paris Saint-Germain In the group stage, he confirmed that his team is in better condition now than when it played against the French.

“In Paris, in the first match, we were not even close to what we had planned to do, but things were still difficult and the penalty was decisive. Here in Dortmund It was different, we were closer to victory than them. We finished first in that group and we are a more solid team than then,” he stated after the comeback against Atletico Madrid.

What time is the match between Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain?

The confrontation between Borussia and Paris begins at one o'clock in the afternoon Mexico City time, and three o'clock in the afternoon Egypt time.