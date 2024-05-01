A controversial gesture from Edwin Cardona due to the departure of Cesar Farias from America

The midfielder's reaction when the Venezuelan coach's sacking was confirmed: Did they have problems?

The departure of Cesar Farias as coach of América de Cali has pleased many Crimson fans, who were hurt by the Venezuelan coach's elimination in the BetPlay I-2024 League, being left out of the top eight and without the possibility of playing the semi-finals at home. Another player who will leave America is Edwin Cardona, the creative midfielder who did not have a good semester with Farias on the technical bench. However, Cardona sparked controversy due to a gesture he made on social networks when Farias' dismissal in America became official. Did they have problems with each other?

On Tuesday, America published a statement making Farias' departure official. From Edwin Cardona's Instagram account, there was a reaction that left much to the imagination.

Cardona was “impressed” by the news of Farias' dismissal and there were many doubts about the coach's relationship with the player, with the Cali press speculating about non-football issues between the coach and the team.

Edwin regretted it and removed the 'like', but Cardona's gesture went viral on social networks, and he was able to record it.

“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”