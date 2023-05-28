Motagua’s ex-corps returns home

2023-05-28

despite of Clausura 2023 final is being played in view of Olympiahe Olancho Planning for the next season began several weeks in advance. same boss Samuel Garcia Ensure that they have six players bound to strengthen the squad and be able to compete well in the tournament CONCACAF Central America Cup.

TEN knew in advance that one of the footballers in the crossfire and practically tied up for next season is the ex-player of the Motagua And lifeAnd Carlos Fernandez. “Muma”, which comes from playing at Guatemalan National League with the guastatoyaHe remained as a free agent after canceling a contract with that organization, which remained in the semi-finals. Fernandez, 31, will be introduced next week, along with several players who have already signed contracts with the Honduran-managed Colts. Jose Humberto Rivera.