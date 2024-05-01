ConcChampions 2024 | America remains close to glory, but was eliminated by Pachuca in the semi-finals. Score, goals and match summary

The goal of achieving duality in Mexican League And in international competition it was destroyed for eFor AmericaAfter being defeated by Pachuca 2-1 in the second leg of the semi-final ConcChampions 2024. The result gave the “Tuzos” team qualification to the grand final of the tournament by a margin Total 3-2 Thanks to the advantage achieved within the first 15 minutes of gameplay.

Students Andre Jardin They had the opportunity to achieve a score that would send them to at least one overtime in the match, however, His poor aim and inaccuracy at certain stages of the game The conservative stance of their rivals in the face of continuous attacks prevented them from meeting the explicit demand to win everything at the local and international levels.

Pachuca heads to the final, which will be held next June 2, where it will face the current champion of the tournament multilateral, Columbus Crewor to Rayados de Monterrey. The Crew holds a 2-1 lead heading into Wednesday's second leg of their semifinal series at home to Monterrey.





A long-suffering victory

The 'Tozos' took the lead in the 12th minute thanks to a rebound from a long shot by the goalkeeper. Salomon Rondonwhich was blocked and slid into the area. Emilio Rodriguez reacted quicker than the defenders and ran towards the rebound to fire a left-footed shot from 14 metres. Which became 1-0.

Two minutes later, he led the team Guillermo Almada Lead doubled. A counterattack on the right wing led to a powerful shot Eric Sanchez That has been stopped. The bounce ended at feet Nelson DiosaWho advanced the ball and shot a wonderful ball with his left foot from the outskirts of the area that broke through traffic and crept into the net to take a 2-0 lead.





head of Henry Martin In the 23rd minute after a cross Alex Zendejas Reducing the deficit America Halfway through, which increased confidence in the players and fans to achieve a comeback, but the chances diminished when Kings of Israel He received a red card in the 90th minute for a foul on Diosa.

Pachuca qualifies for the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions League, for the sixth time, having never lost the title match.

