He will miss the rest of the Champions League with Paris Saint-Germain and will not be able to participate in Euro 2024 with his national team.

05-02-2024
he Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe, Against the ropes: The new French champions lost 1-0 in their visit to Borussia Dortmund, on Wednesday, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.
In addition to the negative result, there was another concern for Paris Saint-Germain, which was the injury of their defender Lucas Hernandez, who was injured while trying to avoid Volkrug’s shot on goal and had to be substituted shortly before half-time.
His place was taken by Lucas Beraldo and his painful gestures made us fear the worst, as was finally confirmed on the social networks of the Parisian club.
Paris Saint-Germain announced on Thursday that the full-back suffered a tear in the cruciate ligament in his left knee. “An MRI confirmed the diagnosis made by club doctors on Wednesday evening. “The player will undergo surgery in the coming days,” the team stated in a statement.
Withdrawal from Paris Saint-Germain and Euro 2024
Lucas Hernandez will be out for approximately 6-7 months, which means he will miss the rest of the season and the start of next season.
In addition, he will not be with the French national team in the 2024 European Championship, which starts next June. This is a huge blow for a player who is already focused on his recovery.
Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain has transferred all its power to Lucas Hernandez. The club dedicated to him through its own networks: “You will come back stronger, we are all with you.”
