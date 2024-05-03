Mexican League | Necaxa vs Querétaro live today in the Clausura 2024 match

he Nikaxa He advanced in his aspirations to infiltrate the League After his victory on Thursday, May 2 Queretaro In a match that had to be long Until penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regular time in a game play in It was played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes.

There was no margin for error Rays and white cocks The eliminated team returned to its home to prepare for the next tournament, so the two teams went out with a knife between their teeth to achieve the victory that remained in the hands of the local residents.

Change Dipper He was responsible for opening the scoring for Nikaxa In the 55th minute, with a wonderful direct shot from the heart of the area, at the end of a wonderful play by his team; However, Gallos equalized almost immediately in the 58th minute from a headed corner kick Federico Lertura To match the cards.

Imposing a tie on the scoreboard was defined by penalty kicks and from step 11 Rayos was more effective with three successful penalty kicks and only one foul, while the visiting team failed three times, the last of which was a shot from Pablo Barrera He sent more than one goal to Necaxista. Now the hydrocalides are waiting for the loser Pachuca vs Pumas To meet your competitor.

