The Lakers fire coach Darvin Hamm after two seasons

Angels — The Los Angeles Lakers fired coach Darvin Hamm Friday after two seasons at the helm of the team.

the Lakers They will now open a manager search in the hope of finding the right person to make the most of what appears to be the final chapter of the club’s historic run LeBron James And lead the team again to compete for the championship.

Darvin Hamm went 90-74 during the regular season and 11-12 in the postseason with the Lakers. Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

porkwho had two years remaining on his contract, was 90-74 (.549) during the regular season and 11-12 (.478) in the postseason, including two wins in tournament play, since he was hired to replace Frank Vogel in the 2022. Also He led the Lakers to the season-opening championship title In Las Vegas in December.

The decision came a few days after Lakers The Denver Nuggets were eliminated for the second straight season, this time in five games in the first round after being swept by Denver in the conference finals a year ago.

“We greatly appreciate your efforts Darvin Ham On behalf of the Lakers “We recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons, including last year’s impressive run to the Western Conference Finals,” Rob Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, said in a statement. “We all want to say thank you.” Darwin For such dedication and positivity. Although it was a difficult decision, it is the best course of action after a full review of the season. The organization will remain steadfast in its commitment to championship level delivery. Basketball for Lakers fans around the world.

despite of Mosques (71 matches) and Anthony Davis (76) They have played most of their matches together since becoming teammates in Los Angeles in 2018, Lakers They just earned the No. 7 seed in a tight Western Conference, setting up a showdown with the No. 2 Nuggets.

the Lakers They have failed to protect double-digit leads in their four straight losses, including a 20-point lead in the second half of Game 2.

“It’s been an amazing two years,” he said. pork Monday after Los Angeles was eliminated. “I’ve had a great two years sitting in this seat. A lot of good things have been accomplished, but in the end you want to win the ultimate prize.”