TAMPA, FL, USA – New teammate Josh Donaldson singled out his new teammate Gerrit Cole last season on suspicion of using unauthorized ball-holding agents. Now, the two say they are united in leading the New York Yankees to their first world championship since 2009.
The Yankees acquired Donaldsonplayer Isiah Kiner-Falefa and reserve catch Ben Rortvedt of the Minnesota Twins on Sunday night versus catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Geo Orchila,
Donaldson suggested in June of last year that Cole, a Yankees player, tried to conceal the use of substances to manipulate the ball.
The 2015 AL MVP and Cole met with manager Aaron Boone before the first day on the job at Spring Camp for the Yankees on Monday.
“In the end, I think there won’t be a problem,” Boone said. “I think it was something that was buried and wouldn’t be a problem, not to mention that it was something unimportant to us last year.”
Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman called Cole before the deal was announced, saying he had to speak to him after what happened last year. Cole described the conversation with Donaldson as “productive”.
“If you’re committed to winning the championship, situations like that don’t matter,” Cole said. “It was just a little bit listening to both sides and getting to know a new colleague.”
Donaldson said it was a good meeting.
“We had a conversation, because obviously there was some noise because of what happened last year, right?” Donaldson said. “I think both sides wanted to meet each other and hear what both sides have to say and align our goals in the end. Our goal is to win. We are both in the same car now and that’s what we’re going to do.”
“At the end of the day, we’re here to play baseball,” Donaldson added.
