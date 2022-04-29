Martin Cardetti spoke about the injuries in Santa Fe and sent a strong message to the Cardinal players | Colombian football | Betplay League

Martin Cardetti appeared after leaving Independiente Santa Fe. The Argentine coach was sacked due to poor results in the BetPlay I-2022 League, and a recent 2-1 defeat in the Clasico against Millonarios caused his departure.

The coach was accused, in malicious accounts, of inventing injuries so that some footballers would not line up. These statements made Cardetti respond on Thursday, April 28, which he stated in a strong statement.

“Claims that some injuries were ‘invented’ to affect novice players are so False, light and maliciousCarditi said who revealed it When he took over as the white-haired coach, in January 2022, 11 players were reported injuredOr 30% of the campus.

And Cardetti took responsibility for the poor results, citing self-criticism and respect for the team and fans. Likewise, he saved his desire to promote players from the quarry, mentioning six under-20 footballers.

A powerful message to some Santa Fe players

Martin Cardetti referred to the Santa Fe players and divided the group he led until last Sunday into two groups. a) yes, He thanked “the players whose commitment, discipline and professionalism contributed to this sporting proposal.”“.

Then he issued a strong recommendation to another group of players, without mentioning the proper names. “I extended a respectful invitation to players who still don’t measure the greatness of a lionso that they understand that they carry on their shoulders the colors of one of the biggest teams in the country,” Kardeti ruled.