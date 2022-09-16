The device beeps in Costa Rica! Real Spain eliminated Herediano and will enter the semi-finals of the CONCACAF League

2022-09-15
The machine continues to whistle in the CONCACAF League. Royal Spain I entered the semi-finals of the competition after visiting tonight and throw haredi From Hernan Medford 1-1, global score signature 2-4.
The master’s team will meet again in the next stage against another Costa Rican team and this time it will be Alagolense where he struggles Alex Lopez and drive it Fabian intercourse.
Royal Spain He took this tournament very seriously in the world and now he’s only two games away from watching the big party.
With the advantage you get in the first leg, the machine can lose 1-0 and will always qualify for the semi-finals. However, the team Hector Vargas He tried to play soccer in the rainy rain in San Jose and soon opened the scoring as the game was just beginning.
Jaw BenavidezWith a more educated leg, he fired an angle that the tall defender could attach to his forehead Jetzel Montes In the 3rd minute to unleash the madness on the bench aurinegro.
Costa Rican fans began to whistle from the stadiums and this pressure on A haredi Who went in search of a tie, but hit a wall almost the entirety of the match.
Bubba Lopezwho was suspicious of his participation, finally recovered from his uneasiness and started as a novice to present us with another great exhibition under the three posts.
captain Royal Spain He practically stopped everything that was thrown at him except for the last few minutes when Anthony Contrerasafter several attempts, he finally sent it to save before the guard left at 82.
Time was running out harediWho turned to attack in order to return. For its part, the machine carried the match to its field and with it Benavids He burned several precious seconds until the referee blew the final whistle.
Royal Spain He fired a team that was a captain in Costa Rican football and had not yet known defeat. In addition, it was the second club in that competition to lose to Honduras, with the first being the current champion Carthaginian in the eighties.
Thus, the Sampdrano Fund will now face the week of October 4-6 Alagolense to go to the final. It should be noted that auringros opens at home and will close again on Tico land the following week.
