Cook warns Vinicius in the event of a dance. Athletes reject the statements and support the Real Madrid striker

Cook noted that “there would be a problem” if Vinicius Jr scored against Atletico Madrid and danced. His colleagues invited him to continue his celebration

captain Atletico Madrid planet resurrection Brazilian caution Vinicius Jr It “will be a problem for sure” if he scores for Real Madrid It is celebrated by dancing in the derby that will be held at the Metropolitan Stadium, statements that were answered by Brazilian players such as Neymar s RavenhaAs well as the same South American team, which described the statements as “racist”.

He defended it, saying, “If he decides to dance, that’s what he wants to do. Whether he’s going to understand it or not, everyone has their own way of being and celebrates goals as they want.” Coca Before you know what will happen if Vinicius He does it in the derby on Sunday. “There will definitely be a problem, the most natural thing.”

warning Coca And what happened against Mallorca in the last match of Real Madrid In La Liga, when the Brazilian got tickets and starred in several heights with Mexican players and coach Javier Aguirre, who was caught on camera saying “hit him, hit him” to one of his players, it caused many footballers to leave signs of support. In the net for Vinicius.

was the most prominent NeymarPartner in the Brazilian national team. “Dance Vini,” he wrote on Twitter.

Vinicius Jr GT

He wrote on Instagram with a photo of Vinicius dancing after scoring a goal: “Haggle, dance and be yourself. Happy as you are. Go to the top my son, next goal we dance.”

The Real Madrid striker responded to the post Neymar She posted a photo of her choice of dancing with him and Paquita. Always wroteVinicius Jr: Next to a dancing icon and a face crying from laughter.

Other players, such as Barcelona RavenhaThey showed their support for Vinicius. “I want to see dance, I want to see joy,” he puts aside a picture of the madridista in the Brazil shirt, leaving aside the colors Real Madrid and Barcelona. He also posted a dance called Celebration.

For his part, the Brazilian national team said that “there will be dancing and dribbling, but above all respect,” and spoke about what was issued by the president of the Spanish Federation of Football Agents, Pedro Bravo, during a Spanish television program. During the “El Chiringuito” space, Agent Vinicius Jr. recommended “not to play the monkey” in his goal celebrations.

Thursday night our athletes Vinicius Jr. He was the target of racist remarks. The Brazilian Football Confederation stands in solidarity,” the entity wrote on social media, accompanied by a video clip of the striker dancing with his teammates.

After the controversy, the agent apologized on social media and explained that he used the expression “monkey act” as a synonym for “act of nonsense.”

“I want to make it clear that the expression ‘do the monkey’ that he misused to describe the dance to celebrate Vinicius’ goal was figurative (‘play stupid’). Since my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely ask sorry. M sorry!” emphasized Bravo.