China says Argentina is its “strategic partner” ahead of the bilateral meeting

(CNN in Spanish) — China and Argentina are “comprehensive strategic partners,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Thursday, referring to the visit by Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino to the country on April 28, 29 and 30.



“Both China and Argentina are important developing countries and important emerging economies. The two countries are complementary strategic partners. China is ready to work with Argentina to further deepen political mutual trust and promote sustained growth.”

Foreign Minister Diana Mondino will visit Shanghai and Beijing from April 28 to 30, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

Mondino will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among other officials, according to the letter. He will be accompanied by “a large trade delegation from various sectors, representing Argentina's exportable offer.”

Mondino is also scheduled to visit Paris, Brussels and Lisbon

After China, Mondino will travel to Paris to attend the Council of Ministers of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting to be held on May 2-3.

At this meeting, according to the statement issued by the Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it is expected that the roadmap for Argentina's accession process to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development will be announced.

Mondino will then travel to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with EU representatives, including Energy Commissioner Kadri Simpson, and International Partnerships Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen, with whom he will discuss EU trade negotiations. and Mercosur (consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), and before the meeting of the Mixed Committee between Argentina and the European Union that will be held in Buenos Aires on June 6.

Finally, the Argentine Chancellor will meet in Lisbon with the Foreign Minister of Portugal, Paulo Rangel, and will be received by the President of that country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

China was Argentina's second trading partner in 2023, preceded only by Brazil and followed by the European Union, according to a report by the Argentine Foreign Ministry prepared with data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) and released in January this year. year.