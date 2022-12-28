MLB has named the best Cuban baseball player of all time – SwingCompleto

Written by Gian Franco Gil

During a Major League Baseball (MLB) season, Official Website From the best baseball tournament on the planet, it selected major players who have represented a total of 41 participating nations in that tournament’s history.

Of the top five nations mentioned on the Major Leagues page, ranked by number of participants in the Big Summit, the Greater Antilles are fourth, with a total of 383 players.

Among them, MLB starter Brian Murphy was chosen Rafael Palmero As the most prominent Cuban in the history of that baseball competition. According to the same publication, selecting an athlete from among the more than 380 players who competed in that tournament “could lead to an interesting debate,” since Cuba, after the United States, is the country with the most members in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame..

To name Palmero, like the rest of the cast, the digital portal relied on bWAR, a statistic that measures a player’s value in all aspects of the game, by deciphering how many wins a player of the alternate level is worth in their country. Same center.

Rafael Palmeiro was born in Havana on September 24, 1964 and made his league debut in 1987 at the age of 22. From that moment on, he passed through the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles, where he spent 10 seasons, divided into two, while playing for Baltimore in six seasons.

You may be interested: Millionaire Bonus: Carlos Correa has already paid for METS

During his career, the Hall of Famer visited the offensive box 10,472 times and hit a total of 3,020 hits, including 585 doubles, 38 triples, and 569 home runs. In addition, he has promoted 1,835 teammates and scored 1,663 chances. Meanwhile, his offensive line was .266/.339/.447 (AVE/OBP/SLG).