This is an American bill that could be worth a fortune to a collector

Over the years, some people have devoted themselves to collecting all kinds of banknotes, Because through them you can learn a little about the historical moment in which you tradedThey also illustrate the flora and fauna of the region, or famous figures who left their mark on history.

There is one banknote in particular that attracts the attention of collectors for its rarity: the US two-dollar bill. This was first introduced in 1775 and has a portrait of Thomas Jefferson on the obverse, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States and principal editor of the Declaration of Independence. Additionally, the reverse features a representation of the historic portrait of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull. but, (Read also: Controversy over man being recorded on TikTok covering speed cameras in Bogotá). Although production was suspended in 1971, it was resumed in 1976 as part of the country's bicentennial celebration. The most recent version of this note is known as Series 2003A, which entered circulation in 2013.

Despite their uniqueness, dollar bills are not as common in daily circulation as other banknotes, which is why they are in great demand. There are even older specimens in good condition that can be worth up to $5,000 (19 million Colombian pesos), according to estimates from US coin and heritage auctions reported by Fox Business. (Read also: They sold a house and the new owner discovered a hidden secret underground.) According to the online portal US Coin Auctions, banknotes dating back to before 1917 could be worth more than $1,000 (3,909,000 Colombian pesos) if they are in uncirculated condition. Also, those dating back to 1890 that carry a red seal, can be worth more than $4,000 (15 million Colombian pesos). See also Branson raises the possibility of building a "hotel on the moon" after his first spaceflight

According to figures from the US Federal Reserve, in 2020, there were more than 1.4 billion of these banknotes in circulation in that country, which means it might be easier to get your hands on one today.

Daniela Larart Asaad

Edit the digital range

the time

