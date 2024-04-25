Attention Florida residents How to travel for free in Miami by public transportation

This measure is to provide public transportation Applications will begin on Thursday, April 25located in Doral, Florida, will endeavor to provide door-to-door service, and only Two requirements must be met.

This pilot program for free public transportation has Population over 65 years of age. It will be door to door and you will only need to meet two requirements.

Florida public transportation will begin a free pilot program in Miami.

This measure is a product A strategic alliance with a specialized company In electric public transportation.

Travel for free in Miami: who is behind this action?

She called the company Freebiecooperated with local authorities with the aim that the elderly would have an alternative Move easily and free To various places in the city, located in Miami-Dade County.





Mayor Doral stressed the importance of this Elderly residents We have accessible ways to get around: “Our goal is to provide our older residents with a place Easy and convenient access To the main places in the city.

Take a Tour of Miami for Free: How to Get to Public Transportation Utility

To participate in this program offered by the district, Adults over 65 years old They must request the company's service by phone (855) 918-3733 or through the app available for iOS and Android, Free ride.

Transport, in addition to being public, is also free and electric to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Every user will need Register when traveling (with name, date of birth, email and phone number) and must also be submitted only once, Identity proof that they are residents In the area.

Public Transportation in Florida: Free Travel Days and Times

The program will work Monday to Thursdaytaking into account the time period from 8 am to 3 pm, while it will work on Fridays from From 8 am to 8 pm. At this time, it has not been determined whether this program will also be used on weekends.





This is the list of places covered by the service, which will be implemented as of Thursday: