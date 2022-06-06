June 6, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“While Elon speaks poorly of the economy, investment increases” - El Financiero

“While Elon speaks poorly of the economy, investment increases” – El Financiero

Zera Pearson June 6, 2022 1 min read

The US President Joe Biden He renewed his feud with Elon Musk, dismissing the billionaire’s warnings about the economy and wishing him success in his company’s space adventures.

Via email, Musk warned Tesla CEOs It has a “very bad feeling” about the US economy and needs to cut its staff by about 10 percent, according to a Reuters report.

When asked about it on Friday, Biden shared announcements from companies that have pledged to expand their reach Operations and staffing.

“As Elon Musk talks about it, Ford is significantly increasing its investment” in building electric cars with union employees, Biden said. He pointed to other investments, including Intel, to dismiss Musk’s warnings about the economy.

Well, good luck on your journey to the moon, Biden said.

Musk was quick to respond to it on Twitter, the social media platform he’s looking to buy. “Thank you, Mr. PresidentHe wrote, with a link to a NASA statement about their SpaceX deal to go to the Moon.

They have a cool relationship. Biden often promotes achievements Automakers besides Tesla, which does not have a union workforce. Musk, in turn, complained that the government was working against his efforts and said he would vote for Republicans in the upcoming elections.

See also  The Electricity Union announced that “demand is soaring very high”, so more blackouts are coming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Stay under the stars in Vieques

June 5, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

The oil light on the dashboard lights up: the five things you should check

June 4, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

‘Good luck on your trip to the moon’: Joe Biden’s sarcastic response to Elon Musk for feeling bad about the US economy

June 3, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

“While Elon speaks poorly of the economy, investment increases” – El Financiero

June 6, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

J Balvin Responds to Christian Nodal After Apologizing Publicly

June 6, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The study claims that there can be four hostile alien civilizations that look at us with dark intentions

June 6, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Esteban Gutierrez “never lied” after being appointed diplomat

June 6, 2022 Winston Hale