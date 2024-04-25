Rafael Devers beat the Boston Red Sox

Dominican Rafael Devers He returned to the field of play to face off Cleveland Guardians After being absent for a little more than a week due to problems in his left knee. Upon his return, he was one of the most decisive players in the team's 8-0 victory Boston Red Sox.

This clash was the second in a series of three events that took place in «Progressive field«, located in Cleveland, Ohio. Likewise, manager Alex Cora lined up Devers At second in the batting order and designated hitter, to counter the deliveries of Venezuelan debutant Carlos Carrasco.

Rafael Devers had his best performance of the season, striking out a single in his first at-bat, against a changeup at 88.1 mph, which moved him back to center field. In his second chance of the night, he returned to trading after negotiating a free pass at the start of the third period.

Better transformation Rafael Devers He came in the fifth episode and then he shut up Progressive field, After showing all his strength against the Venezuelan shooter. After three successive deliveries at the outer corner, Carrasco repeated the dose, changing and Devers He did not miss the opportunity to send the ball 403 feet to left field. Top speed of 109 mph. With this hit the lead was extended three runs to zero.

Devers directs the Boston Red Sox offense

Later, in the sixth inning, Boston Red Sox He was responsible for running a total of three races, partly driving the 6×0, with Proz once again Deverswho achieved his fourth double of the season after a long six-pitch shift and drove the Raffaella sedan from third.

from here, Rafael Devers He just had to hit a triple to complete the course. Despite the great performance against the pitchers clevelandin the final at-bat of the night, struck out 2-2.

Although the Dominican was unable to complete this feat, he finished the match with great effort; Finish 4-3, with a hit, double, home run and walk. Additionally, he scored two runs and drove in the same amount to increase his batting average to .231 and OPS to .846.

finally, Boston Red Sox He used great teamwork on offense to win game No. 14 of the season. Meanwhile, pitcher Cooper Cresswell (1-1, 2.38) earned the win by working five full innings, allowing three singles and fanning the same number of batters.

