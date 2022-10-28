Exaggerated? That was the push from Kevin Durant to Luka Doncic

The Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks met Thursday in the 2022-23 NBA season Kevin Durant and Luka Doncic as champions, but not specifically because of their performance on court.

The New York star caused a violent moment in the match By pushing the Slovenian player from behindWho was not expecting such a measure when the match was held in the third quarter.

The maf They lost possession of the ball when 7:44 left And New Yorkers managed to score a few points courtesy of Royce O’Neill And, at that exact moment, Dallas base He got a strong personality from the highest character of the locals.

With or without intent, Doncic stayed for several seconds on the field, while Brooklyn took the difference in Score 73-68 With a quarter and a half to finish the challenge.

That was a compromise It was even from start to finish And he needs extra time to decide the winner on Thursday night.

At the end of the day, the ‘Wonder kid’‘The match winner went out and returned the potion to Durant, but with the power of points to be the match number. The Mavericks 129-125 victory over the net.

The striker also ended up with a great performance for 41 units, 11 rebounds, 14 assists, three steals and 50% shots from the field, turning his first double in the current campaign.

✨ 41 points

✨ 11 follow up

Luca became the 🔟 player in NBA history to score at least 3 triples of +40 points

Show “Luca Magic” At the Barclays Center It made him the 10th player in NBA history to score three triple-doubles with 40 or more points. Additionally, this was the fourth consecutive game with 30 or more accountants.

On the other side of the field Durant and Kyrie Irving combined a total of 76 pointsBut that wasn’t enough and they lost for the fourth time in the season to give continuity to the start of the year distasteful for the organisation.

Both quintiles go through different realities at harvest. mavs pile up Record a level of two wins and equal setbackswhile directors directed by Steve Nash are present at The last places in the Eastern Conference with a score of 1-4.

Big hits in the NBA

Durant and Doncic’s fight is nothing compared to anything The fiercest battles that occurred in the history of the NBA. Players from the least valuable to idols in this sport like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan They have starred in at least one Tangana at some point in their career.

Once a sport with a lot of friction, these athletes lost their minds in full action on the court.

